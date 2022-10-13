Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Fortive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortive by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 18,887 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.07.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.36. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

