Bailard Inc. Raises Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $2,895,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $810,807,000. Finally, Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.59.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

