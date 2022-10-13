Bailard Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.07% of Central Pacific Financial worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Central Pacific Financial to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

NYSE:CPF opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.40. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $30.97.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $70.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.11%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

