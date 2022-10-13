Bailard Inc. Purchases New Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Investment Management raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 30,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 2.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 129.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 4.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Univar Solutions

In other news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos purchased 25,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $654,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos purchased 25,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $654,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 4,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 161,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,371.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average is $27.21. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.