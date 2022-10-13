Bailard Inc. Reduces Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,339 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 27,838 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 102,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 165,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 62.0% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 54,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TBBK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TBBK opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.42. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.53.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $82.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 17.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

