Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 110.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 29.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 216.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

Avnet stock opened at $36.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.33. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $50.19.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.69%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

