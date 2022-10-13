19,684 Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $30.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.41. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $35.43.

