Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.2 %

ICE opened at $90.61 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.22 and a 200-day moving average of $103.70.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

