Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 3,785 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,690,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $141,032,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 15.3% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,265,000 after buying an additional 929,400 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 66.2% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,893,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,005,000 after acquiring an additional 754,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Catalent by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after acquiring an additional 673,706 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens cut their price target on Catalent to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.88.

In other Catalent news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,948 shares of company stock worth $1,945,380 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $73.20 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $140.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

