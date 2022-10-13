Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 27.0% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 103,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 128.6% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 103,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $135.45 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.