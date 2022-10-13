Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $67.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.91. The company has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $66.68 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.02%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

