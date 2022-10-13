Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 119.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 30,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,897,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,001,000 after purchasing an additional 352,776 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deep Field Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $60.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $484.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.96 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.