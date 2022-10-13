Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 842 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 105.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Eaton by 63.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $135.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

