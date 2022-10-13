Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 9,362 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 179.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after acquiring an additional 269,438 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Bill.com by 12.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,321,000 after acquiring an additional 633,046 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 8,810.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,860 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 14.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,354,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,160,000 after acquiring an additional 173,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,292,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,116,000 after acquiring an additional 78,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total value of $887,081.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,881.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $1,072,662.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,628.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total transaction of $887,081.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,881.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,219 shares of company stock valued at $31,235,150 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Stock Performance

Bill.com stock opened at $123.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.95 and a 200-day moving average of $146.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BILL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.09.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

