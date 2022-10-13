Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,422,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,304,000 after acquiring an additional 78,646 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Ares Capital by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,722,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,995,000 after buying an additional 516,711 shares during the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD increased its position in Ares Capital by 5,266.8% during the 1st quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,129,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,566,000 after buying an additional 3,071,337 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after buying an additional 621,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,295,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,078,000 after acquiring an additional 44,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.45. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.21 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARCC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

