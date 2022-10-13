Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 9,362 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 179.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 540.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bill.com to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.09.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $1,072,662.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $74,628.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $1,072,662.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total transaction of $887,081.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,881.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,219 shares of company stock valued at $31,235,150. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BILL opened at $123.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 2.17.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

