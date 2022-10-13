Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 32.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.0% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Argus increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.17.

NYSE PWR opened at $126.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.96. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.91 and a 1 year high of $149.33.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

