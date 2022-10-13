Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 995 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 104,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Down 2.4 %

Quanta Services stock opened at $126.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.91 and a twelve month high of $149.33.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PWR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.17.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

