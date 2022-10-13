Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 231 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,559,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 435.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 34,153 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,079.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 16,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.33.

CRL stock opened at $197.37 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $449.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

