Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,273 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,548,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,162,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $60.79 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.33.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

