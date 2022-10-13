Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,417,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,499,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $63.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.32 and its 200-day moving average is $83.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.43 and a 12-month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

