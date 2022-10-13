Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,254 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TSN opened at $63.78 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $63.43 and a one year high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.