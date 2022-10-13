Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,016 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,569 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $849,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647,468 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,644,365 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $700,911,000 after acquiring an additional 62,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.97.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

