Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 88 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,933 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,090 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on NVIDIA to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.50.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $115.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $112.83 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $286.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

