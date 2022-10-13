V Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,786 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 25.7% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.59. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.