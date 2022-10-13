V Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,101 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $36.12 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.18.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.