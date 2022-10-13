V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 400 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,786 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BK. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 72,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 21.9% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 35.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 136,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35,639 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.04.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

