V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,801 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.36.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADM opened at $86.03 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $61.80 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.04.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

