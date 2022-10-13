V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $208,000 Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,309,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 500,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 133,215 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 191,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

