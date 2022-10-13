TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $962,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $3,508,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $280.52 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $287.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $293.66 and a 200-day moving average of $295.03.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.