Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,049 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,270 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $17,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $34.17 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.47.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.