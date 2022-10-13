ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,786 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 103,334 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 167.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 354.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSYS stock opened at $201.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.00 and a 200-day moving average of $259.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $475.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.17.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

