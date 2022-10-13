Montis Financial LLC Sells 6,399 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Montis Financial LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,458 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,399 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.1% of Montis Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,736,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after buying an additional 2,640,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $868,223,000 after buying an additional 2,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after buying an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $93.41 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $179.25. The company has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.72.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

