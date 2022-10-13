Leisure Capital Management Has $789,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Chevron by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 117,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,768,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $157.64 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $106.48 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $309.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

