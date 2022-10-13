Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Has $8 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 4.1% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 479,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,914,000 after acquiring an additional 30,064 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $639,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,236,000. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $124.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $296.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.43 and its 200 day moving average is $145.18. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

