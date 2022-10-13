Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,213,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904,419 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $189,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 68,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $98.43 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $410.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.95.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.66.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

