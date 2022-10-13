The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,898,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $280.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.68.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

