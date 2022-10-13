Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Has $3.52 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.8% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 83,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after purchasing an additional 30,429 shares during the period. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,267,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.72.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $93.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.16. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

