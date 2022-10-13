SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 128.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,529 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.6% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

VZ stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $149.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.13.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

