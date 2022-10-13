General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in General Electric were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in General Electric by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $698,826,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $197,818,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,699,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,915 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,756,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,204,000 after acquiring an additional 584,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $64.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.12. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.86.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

