Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 209,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,913 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $9,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,537,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,788,000 after acquiring an additional 156,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after buying an additional 301,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after buying an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,761,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,147,000 after buying an additional 737,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,238,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,897,000 after buying an additional 100,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.38. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading

