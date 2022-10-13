Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,404 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.19% of Acuity Brands worth $9,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 10.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.43.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AYI opened at $167.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.51. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $142.71 and a one year high of $224.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

Further Reading

