Advisor Resource Council Has $141,000 Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Advisor Resource Council cut its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 35.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 546,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 143,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 109.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 28,734 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 63.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 305,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,194.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,911,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,064,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $1,243,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,918,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,089,134.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,194.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,911,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,064,553.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,662 in the last 90 days. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $27.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

