Annex Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 80,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,213,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,608,000 after acquiring an additional 904,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $98.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $410.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.95.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

