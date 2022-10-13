Versor Investments LP Grows Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,172 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DKS stock opened at $111.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $142.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

