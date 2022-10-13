Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959,954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,540,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,884,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.13. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

