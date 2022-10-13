Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $541,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $98.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $410.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.88 and a 200 day moving average of $90.95. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

