Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $8.24 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after buying an additional 8,825,023 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after buying an additional 19,403,556 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after buying an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,669,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,707,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $98.43 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $410.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.66.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.