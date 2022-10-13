The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Lifted by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,525 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 2.0% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. DAGCO Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.68.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $280.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

