The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.5% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $962,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $3,508,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $755,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $280.52 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company has a market capitalization of $287.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.